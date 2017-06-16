Close
Search

Gauguin: Artist as Alchemist

Keyexh_gauguin_featured_480

Sunday, Jun 25 - Sep 10, 2017

Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Art Institute of Chicago
    Address
    111 S. Michigan
    Chicago, IL 60603
    Telephone
    312-443-3600
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    The Art Institute of Chicago presents a major exhibition of work by the French Post-Impressionist artist Paul Gauguin, highlighting his career not only as an accomplished painter but also as a sculptor, ceramicist, printmaker and decorator. 

    Gauguin: Artist as Alchemist, organized by the Art Institute, Musée D'Orsay and Réunion des musées nationaux-Grand Palis (Rmn-GP) features more than 240 multimedia works, including the largest public presentation of the artist's ceramic work to date.

    Gauguin, best knowns for his paintings of Tahitian women, was itinerant; he was born in Paris, but he moved to Peru at a young age only to flee the country with his family after political tides shifted. Throughout his life he lived in Copenhagen, Brittany, Martinique and the French Polynesian islands, including Tahiti and Hiva-Oa.

    His paintings, which feature bold colors, stark contrasts and exaggerated proportions, will be presented alongside experiments in clay, stained glass and wood. A selection of ethnographic objects will aslo be on display. In partnering with the Musée D' Orsay and the Réunion des musées nationaux – Grand Palais, the Art Institute builds on their strong collection of Gauguin, which includes over 200 works on paper 

    Previous Event
    Next Event