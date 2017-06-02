Glencoe Festival of Art

Close
Saturday, Jul 29 - 30, 2017

Time
6:00pm - 7:00pm
Categories
  • Art Expos & City Events
    • Location
    Amdur Productions
    Address
    2115 Green Bay Road
    Highland Park, IL 60035
    Telephone
    847-926-4300
    Reminder
    Please note that this event takes place in Downtown Glencoe. Greenbay and Park Ave

    With a wide-variety of arts and cultural entertainment, this show is free and open to the public. It will showcase the work of more than 110-juried artists from across the country in a variety of mediums. Attendees will be able to interact with artists through demonstrations and booth chats.

