Glencoe Festival of Art

Saturday, Jul 29 - 30, 2017
- Time
- 6:00pm - 7:00pm
- Categories
-
- Art Expos & City Events
- Location
- Amdur Productions
- Address
- 2115 Green Bay Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
- Telephone
- 847-926-4300
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Please note that this event takes place in Downtown Glencoe. Greenbay and Park Ave
With a wide-variety of arts and cultural entertainment, this show is free and open to the public. It will showcase the work of more than 110-juried artists from across the country in a variety of mediums. Attendees will be able to interact with artists through demonstrations and booth chats.