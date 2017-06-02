Saturday, Jun 17 - 18, 2017

Please note that this event takes place in Grand Park's Butler Field. Corner of Monroe and Lake Shore Drive

The “Granddaddy of American Art Festivals” is rated one of the top 30 juried art festivals in the country. The Gold Coast Art Fair at Grant Park welcomes more than 300 artists from around the world to downtown Chicago. Exceptional artwork from all mediums will draw hundreds of thousands of art enthusiasts to Grant Park’s beautiful Butler Field.