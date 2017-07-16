Henry Chapman and Martha Tuttle: Cimarron

Friday, Jul 14 - Aug 11, 2017

Rhona Hoffman Gallery in collaboration with Efrain Lopez Gallery is pleased to present Cimarron, a two-person exhibition of new work by Henry Chapman and Martha Tuttle. The exhibition is accompanied by a full-color 55-page artist-designed catalog with a text by Kristin Korolowicz.

MARTHA TUTTLE:

My mother tells me of climbing a mountain when she was my age, during a period of

drought. She picked up a rock from which she heard a buzzing sound, as if there was an insect trapped inside of it. Looking up, she realized she had in fact been surrounded by a storm cloud. She ran down the mountainside, her braids standing up straight. The electricity of the lightning as it prepared to take form caused the vibration in the molecules of the stones, and the static in her hair.

HENRY CHAPMAN:



We could see storm clouds in the south when we arrived, and streaks of grayish rain beneath them that Margaret said are called virgae. We drove past a bus depot and an old school bus that seemed to be a convenience store, shuttered. A few miles west was the earth ship, a squat, irregular cabin made of wood, concrete, glass, and tarp. We arrived at sunset and sat watching the sky, its color turning between orange, purple, and brown. Margaret stood on the wood bench and took a few photos with her phone, but it didn’t really translate.

Henry Chapman works in Brooklyn, NY and Berkeley, CA. He received a BFA from Cooper Union in 2010 and an MFA from Yale University in 2015. Henry has exhibited at galleries and institutions including Kate Werble Gallery, New York; T293, Rome, Italy; Galeria Nicodim, Bucharest, Romania; and Garis & Hahn, New York, among others. Henry is the recipient of the Elizabeth Canfield Hicks Award, Yale University; the Young Alumnus of the Year Award, Cooper Union; and the Hans G. and Thordis W. Burckhart Foundation Price, Cooper Union.

Martha Tuttle lives and works in New York City. She received a BFA from Bard College in 2011 and a MFA from Yale University in 2015. Martha has exhibited at galleries and institutions including Radical Abicus, Santa Fe; Tilton Gallery, New York; In Limbo, Brooklyn; and Able Baker Contemporary, Portland, Maine, among others. She will present a solo exhibition of new work at Luce Gallery, Torino, Italy in 2018. Martha Tuttle is the recipient of the Josef Albers Foundation Traveling Fellowship and the Donald C. Gallup Research Fellowship from The Beinecke Rare Books and Manuscripts Library at Yale University.

