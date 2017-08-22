Close
Saturday, Sep 16, 2017

5:00pm - 7:00pm
  • Art Expos & City Events
  • Exhibitions
    EXPO CHICAGO
    Navy Pier, Festival Hall
    600 E. Grand, Entrance 2 (60611)
    Guests are encouraged to make their way to the Lake Stage on the Polk Bros Park Performance Lawns to catch a special 5 p.m. viewing of Here Hear Chicago on Screen, a collection of short films and documentary clips highlighting Cave’s iconic works. In the event of rain or inclement weather, HEARD Chicago will move to Sunday, September 17 in the Aon Grand Ballroom.

