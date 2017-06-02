Highwood Starving Artists Festival

Saturday, Sep 23 - 24, 2017
- 10:00am - 5:00pm
- Art Expos & City Events
- Amdur Productions
- 2115 Green Bay Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
- 847-926-4300
Please note that this event is located in Downtown Highwood, 301 Waukegan Ave
Artists will sell their odd pieces and clear their art inventory at this end-of-season outdoor show. This is a show where artists can discount, reduce, and generally sell off extra art inventory. Visitors can come looking for bargains on everything from jewelry to ceramics to fine art. This unique art fair offers artists the opportunity to sell off their inventory at the end of the season; great art at great prices!