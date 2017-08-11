Saturday, Aug 12, 2017
- Time
- 11:00am - 3:00pm
- Categories
-
- Tours & Performances
- Location
- The Arts Club of Chicago
- District
- Michigan Avenue
- Address
- 201 E. Ontario
Chicago, IL 60611
- Telephone
- 312-787-3997
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
The Arts Club is proud to present ICED BODIES: Ice Music for Chicago, both a performance and a sound installation featuring a cello made of ice. Created by artists Seth Parker Woods and Spencer Topel, ICED BODIES is an immersive experience with years of research and fabrication behind its manifestation at The Arts Club.