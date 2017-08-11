Close
ICED BODIES: Ice Music for Chicago

Saturday, Aug 12, 2017

11:00am - 3:00pm
  • Tours & Performances
    The Arts Club of Chicago
    Michigan Avenue
    201 E. Ontario
    Chicago, IL 60611
    312-787-3997
    Download to calendar

    The Arts Club is proud to present ICED BODIES: Ice Music for Chicago, both a performance and a sound installation featuring a cello made of ice. Created by artists Seth Parker Woods and Spencer Topel, ICED BODIES is an immersive experience with years of research and fabrication behind its manifestation at The Arts Club. 

