Ilze Arajs: Unfurling Tender Vitality

Saturday, Apr 8 - Jun 4, 2017
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Location
- Cultivate Urban Rainforest & Gallery
- District
- Suburbs / Midwest
- Address
- Cultivate Urban Rainforest & Gallery
704 Main St.
Evanston, IL 60202
- Telephone
- 847-418-1289
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Featuring macro photography by Ilze Arajs
Opening reception: Saturday, April 8, 6-8pm
Gallery talk with the artist: Thursday, May 4, 6:30pm
Artist's statement:
In early spring at dawn, have you ever rested your head on the ground and looked upward at the first 1 or 2 inches of newly unfurling ferns?
Witnessing the first unrolling of these primordial plants in earliest morning light, can feel like an archetypal moment that captures the essence, the power and vulnerability, of beginning anew.
I hope the viewer of the larger-than-life scaled prints in this exhibit will also feel the unspiraling of new potential from the ground up, and the inside out.
-Ilze Arajs