Ilze Arajs: Unfurling Tender Vitality

Saturday, Apr 8 - Jun 4, 2017

  • Exhibitions
    Cultivate Urban Rainforest & Gallery
    Suburbs / Midwest
    704 Main St.
    704 Main St.
    Evanston, IL 60202
    847-418-1289
    Featuring macro photography by Ilze Arajs

    Opening reception: Saturday, April 8, 6-8pm
    Gallery talk with the artist: Thursday, May 4, 6:30pm

    Artist's statement:

    In early spring at dawn, have you ever rested your head on the ground and looked upward at the first 1 or 2 inches of newly unfurling ferns?

    Witnessing the first unrolling of these primordial plants in earliest morning light, can feel like an archetypal moment that captures the essence, the power and vulnerability, of beginning anew.

    I hope the viewer of the larger-than-life scaled prints in this exhibit will also feel the unspiraling of new potential from the ground up, and the inside out.

    -Ilze Arajs

