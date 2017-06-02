Close
Search

In Acts

Cgn_april3-9_wnghomepagefeatureimage

Friday, Apr 7 - Jun 10, 2017

Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Weinberg/Newton Gallery
    District
    River North
    Address
    300 W. Superior
    Ste. 203
    Chicago, IL 60654
    Telephone
    312-529-5090
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Exhibition on view: April 7-June 10, 2017
    Opening reception: Friday, April 7, 5-8pm

    Opening on April 7, Weinberg/Newton Gallery presents In Acts, a group exhibition inspired by the summit that will bring international artists to the University of Chicago’s campus to ask: What is an Artistic Practice of Human Rights?

    Featuring Lola Arias, Jelili Atiku, Tania Bruguera, Zanele Muholi, Carlos Javier Ortiz, and Laurie Jo Reynolds, In Acts provides a setting for artworks by these artists who advance human rights discourse and policy through their art. 

    In Acts is organized in conjunction with the Gray Center for Arts and Inquiry, the Pozen Family Center for Human Rights, and the Logan Center for the Arts.

    Top image: Lola Arias, Veterans (still from video), 2014

    Previous Event
    Next Event