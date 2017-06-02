Friday, Apr 7 - Jun 10, 2017

Exhibition on view: April 7-June 10, 2017

Opening reception: Friday, April 7, 5-8pm

Opening on April 7, Weinberg/Newton Gallery presents In Acts, a group exhibition inspired by the summit that will bring international artists to the University of Chicago’s campus to ask: What is an Artistic Practice of Human Rights?

Featuring Lola Arias, Jelili Atiku, Tania Bruguera, Zanele Muholi, Carlos Javier Ortiz, and Laurie Jo Reynolds, In Acts provides a setting for artworks by these artists who advance human rights discourse and policy through their art.

In Acts is organized in conjunction with the Gray Center for Arts and Inquiry, the Pozen Family Center for Human Rights, and the Logan Center for the Arts.

Top image: Lola Arias, Veterans (still from video), 2014