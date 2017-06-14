In Conversation: Artists Karl Wirsum & Zack Wirsum

Saturday, Jul 1, 2017
- Time
- 1:00pm - 2:00pm
- Categories
-
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Location
- Jean Albano Gallery
- District
- River North
- Address
- 215 W. Superior
Chicago, IL 60654
- Telephone
- 312-440-0770
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Moderated by Nathan Mason, Curator of Exhibits and Public Art, Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, City of Chicago
Jean Albano Gallery presents the first ever public artist talk between father and son artist duo Karl and Zack Wirsum in conjunction with the gallery's third solo show with Zack Wirsum
Zack Wirsum, Best Friends With My Own Worst Enemy, 2017, acrylic on panel, 36" x 48"