In Conversation: Artists Karl Wirsum & Zack Wirsum

Saturday, Jul 1, 2017

Moderated by Nathan Mason, Curator of Exhibits and Public Art, Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, City of Chicago

Jean Albano Gallery presents the first ever public artist talk between father and son artist duo Karl and Zack Wirsum in conjunction with the gallery's third solo show with Zack Wirsum

Zack Wirsum, Best Friends With My Own Worst Enemy, 2017, acrylic on panel, 36" x 48"