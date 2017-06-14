Close
Search

In Conversation: Artists Karl Wirsum & Zack Wirsum

Jeankeyimage

Saturday, Jul 1, 2017

Time
1:00pm - 2:00pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    • Location
    Jean Albano Gallery
    District
    River North
    Address
    215 W. Superior
    Chicago, IL 60654
    Telephone
    312-440-0770
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Moderated by Nathan Mason, Curator of Exhibits and Public Art, Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, City of Chicago

    Jean Albano Gallery presents the first ever public artist talk between father and son artist duo Karl and Zack Wirsum in conjunction with the gallery's third solo show with Zack Wirsum 

    Zack Wirsum, Best Friends With My Own Worst Enemy, 2017, acrylic on panel, 36" x 48"

    Previous Event
    Next Event