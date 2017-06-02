Independent Black Politics and Black Presidential Candidates 100 Years Before Barack Obama

Thursday, Jun 8, 2017

Bruce Mouser, Emeritus Professor in the Department of History at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, will lead a talk about William Thomas Scott, who was briefly selected as the first African American nominated by a national party for president of the United States before his past caught up with him. He was succeeded by George Edwin Taylor who articulated the political demands of the National Negro Liberty Party during the U.S. presidential election of 1904.

This event is held in conjunction with The Presidential Library Project exhibition and partially supported by the David C. and Sarajean Ruttenberg Arts Foundation.