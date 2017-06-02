Close
Search

Independent Black Politics and Black Presidential Candidates 100 Years Before Barack Obama

Thursday, Jun 8, 2017

Time
6:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    • Location
    Hyde Park Art Center (HPAC)
    District
    South Side
    Address
    5020 S. Cornell
    Chicago, IL 60615
    Telephone
    773-324-5520
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Bruce Mouser, Emeritus Professor in the Department of History at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, will lead a talk about William Thomas Scott, who was briefly selected as the first African American nominated by a national party for president of the United States before his past caught up with him. He was succeeded by George Edwin Taylor who articulated the political demands of the National Negro Liberty Party during the U.S. presidential election of 1904.

    This event is held in conjunction with The Presidential Library Project exhibition and partially supported by the David C. and Sarajean Ruttenberg Arts Foundation.

    Previous Event
    Next Event