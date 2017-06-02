Inhabiting Space: Chicago Sculpture International Exhibition

Wednesday, Jun 7, 2017
- Time
- 4:30pm - 7:00pm
- Categories
-
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- Christopher Art Gallery at Prairie State College
- District
- Suburbs / Midwest
- Address
- 202 S. Halsted St.
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
- Telephone
- 708-709-7738
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Exhibition on view June 5-July 13
An exhibition of works by chosen members of Chicago Sculpture International, a membership organization focusing on sculpture, including over 150 members from throughout the world.
Gallery Director Beth Shadur will chose the works for this exhibition, which will feature floor works, wall pieces and works on pedestals in a wide range of media.