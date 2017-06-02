Close
Inhabiting Space: Chicago Sculpture International Exhibition

Wednesday, Jun 7, 2017

4:30pm - 7:00pm
  • Opening Receptions
    Christopher Art Gallery at Prairie State College
    Suburbs / Midwest
    202 S. Halsted St.
    Chicago Heights, IL 60411
    708-709-7738
    Exhibition on view June 5-July 13

    An exhibition of works by chosen members of Chicago Sculpture International, a membership organization focusing on sculpture, including over 150 members from throughout the world.

    Gallery Director Beth Shadur will chose the works for this exhibition, which will feature floor works, wall pieces and works on pedestals in a wide range of media.

