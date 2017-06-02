Close
Search

Intricacies

Monday, Nov 6 - Dec 7, 2017

Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Christopher Art Gallery at Prairie State College
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    202 S. Halsted St.
    Chicago Heights, IL 60411
    Telephone
    708-709-7738
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Reception: TBA

    This is an exhibition by artists who use intricate detail and complex interlocking shapes and forms in their work. Artists include Richard Shipps, Carrie Ann Schumacher, Emily Hermant and Anna Louise Pardee Lindquist. Works involve media as varied as cut paper, wood, painting, and sculpture.

    Previous Event
    Next Event