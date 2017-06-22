Intuit at Remix Chicago

Saturday, Jun 24 - 25, 2017

Saturday and Sunday, June 24-25

11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Intuit Workshop: Saturday, June 24, 12-1pm

Visit our booth at Remix Chicago and take part in our Cork-y Crafts and Bottle Caps workshop at noon on June 24!

This year Remix is collaborating with the Evanston Chamber of Commerce as part of the Chamber’s 38th Annual Evanston Chamber Artisan Summerfest (formerly Fountain Square Art Festival). Remix prides itself as being one of the area’s most authentic and unique summer events. The fair's artists transform everyday objects into some of the most creative art anywhere.

The Evanston Chamber Artisan Summerfest, located steps away from Fountain Square, reaches about 50,000 locals each year, and features: