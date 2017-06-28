James Greco: Tarp Paintings

Saturday, Sep 9 - Oct 21, 2017
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Location
- Bert Green Fine Art
- District
- Michigan Avenue
- Address
- 8 S. Michigan
Ste. 620
Chicago, IL 60603
- Telephone
- 312-434-7544
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Brooklyn-based painter James Greco exudes a sophisticated understanding of the expressive and emotive powers of painting. His newest works are paintings on unstretched, flat tarps on which he rapidly and intuitively applies color from punctured spray paint cans, in a contemporary iteration of action painting. The older paintings on canvas are luscious works in which abstraction and representation collide with dynamic results.