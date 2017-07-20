Jayna Zweiman: Welcome Blanket

Tuesday, Jul 18 - Dec 17, 2017
Smart Museum of Art
South Side
University of Chicago
5550 S. Greenwood
Chicago, IL 60637
- 773-702-0200
Artist, designer, and Pussyhat Project co-founder Jayna Zweiman's Welcome Blanket reimagines the length of the proposed US-Mexico border wall as a tapestry of handmade blankets. Over 3,000 crowd-sourced blankets and notes of welcome will be assembled into a gallery installation and site of convergence for conversations about immigration and artistic activism.