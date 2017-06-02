Jeffrey Hirst: New Shaped Encaustic Paintings

Friday, Jul 14 - Sep 1, 2017

Exhibition on view: July 14-September 1, 2017

Opening Reception, Friday July 14, 5-8pm

Jeffrey Hirst combines encaustic and silkscreen, a technique not often seen (perhaps because he pioneered the approach), literally building these paintings on deep, beveled, irregularly shaped sculptural supports. Abstract, visceral, and packed full of evocative content, these paintings confidently engage both body and mind.