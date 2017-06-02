Jeffrey Hirst: New Shaped Encaustic Paintings

Friday, Jul 14 - Sep 1, 2017
- Time
- 5:00pm - 8:00pm
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- Addington Gallery
- District
- River North
- Address
- 704 N. Wells
Chicago, IL 60654
- Telephone
- 312-664-3406
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Exhibition on view: July 14-September 1, 2017
Opening Reception, Friday July 14, 5-8pm
Jeffrey Hirst combines encaustic and silkscreen, a technique not often seen (perhaps because he pioneered the approach), literally building these paintings on deep, beveled, irregularly shaped sculptural supports. Abstract, visceral, and packed full of evocative content, these paintings confidently engage both body and mind.