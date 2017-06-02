Close
Search

Jeffrey Hirst: New Shaped Encaustic Paintings

Friday, Jul 14 - Sep 1, 2017

Time
5:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Addington Gallery
    District
    River North
    Address
    704 N. Wells
    Chicago, IL 60654
    Telephone
    312-664-3406
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Exhibition on view: July 14-September 1, 2017 

    Opening Reception, Friday July 14, 5-8pm

    Jeffrey Hirst combines encaustic and silkscreen, a technique not often seen (perhaps because he pioneered the approach), literally building these paintings on deep, beveled, irregularly shaped sculptural supports. Abstract, visceral, and packed full of evocative content, these paintings confidently engage both body and mind.

    Previous Event
    Next Event