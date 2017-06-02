Saturday, Sep 9 - Nov 5, 2017

The Renaissance Society presents the first solo museum exhibition by Jennifer Packer, featuring a selection of new and recent paintings from three different bodies of work.

JENNIFER PACKER (1984) was born in Philadelphia, and received her BFA from the Tyler University School of Art in 2007, and her MFA from the Yale University School of Art in 2012. Packer was the recipient of a Rema Hort Mann Grant in 2013. In 2012-2013 she was an Artist-in-Residence at The Studio Museum in Harlem, and from 2014-2016 was a Visual Arts Fellow at The Fine Arts Work Center in Provincetown, MA. Packer lives and works in New York.