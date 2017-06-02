Jessica Stockholder: Rose's Inclination

Monday, Sep 12 - Jul 2, 2017
- Smart Museum of Art
- South Side
- University of Chicago
5550 S. Greenwood
Chicago, IL 60637
- 773-702-0200
In a site-specific Threshold series installation, Jessica Stockholder intersects the Smart’s lobby with a wave of color and texture that climbs to the clerestory, cuts across the floor, and travels outwards into the Museum’s sculpture garden and beyond.
Admission is free.