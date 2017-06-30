Julius Lyles: Ideal Beauty

Friday, Jul 7 - Aug 6, 2017

IDEAL BEAUTY: An aesthetic journey into the fantastic world of splendor

Presenting new work by Julius Lyles.

Exhibition: July 7-August 6, 2017

Opening Night Reception: Friday July 7, 6-9pm

Light Refreshments + Live Music

This solo presentation applies an aesthetical representation of the quintessence of beauty suggesting the outlines of Nubian Queens, Royalty, Empresses, Madams, Warriors and freedom fighters. Each of the artworks on display beckons us to take a look, upon which the contours of a new reality begin to emerge. A deeper insight into the juxtaposition of the roots of splendor and modern attraction through a non-linear temporal aesthetic thread that challenges the rigidity of periods and genres.

Ideal Beauty invites the viewer to investigate the manifold ways by which the female human form naturally produces renewed beauty in appearances and meanings. These fluid compositions radiate an almost afro-futuristic style in design, yet presents a regal attractiveness, representing a characteristic present in nature, art, and human form.

Organized by Curator William Hill, this exhibition includes 20 new photographic collages.

Julius Lyles, Cleveland, OH, is an art consultant/curator, figurative expressionist, multi-media artist and is Executive Director of the nonprofit organization Lylesart.org. Julius Lyles' artwork has been described as provocative, inventive, aggressive, colorful, diverse, and complex. Julius Lyles artwork has been exhibited at several galleries in Ohio and in solo and group shows in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Seattle, Pittsburgh, and Washington, DC. Julius Lyles holds a BA in Studio Arts and Photography from Cleveland State University and an MA in Arts Administration from University of Akron.

www.juliuslyles.com

www.juliuslyles.com/exhibitions.html

info@juliuslyles.com

Instagram: @lylesart

The William Hill Gallery on Cottage is open by Appointment only

This event is free and open to the public.