Kate McCarthy: The Fantastic Nest

Friday, Jun 2 - Jul 23, 2017

Human comfort, nesting, and personal expression rely heavily on the use of fabric, design, and their intrinsic tactile qualities. With embroidery at the cornerstone of The Fantastic Nest, McCarthy uses stitching as a narrative tool throughout her body of work. Chairs hint at rest, conversation, and repose. The pillowy, fantastical figures are a wonder begging to be squished, touched, and adored. The visceral reactions to her works are representational of all things that are fantastically human.

The gallery will host an opening reception Friday, June 2 from 6-9pm in which the artist will be in attendance.

Top image: Kate McCarthy, Middle English, 2017, acrylic and thread on canvas