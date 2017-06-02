Kathleen Waterloo: New Encaustic Paintings

Friday, May 5 - Jun 30, 2017
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Location
- Addington Gallery
- District
- River North
- Address
- 704 N. Wells
Chicago, IL 60654
- Telephone
- 312-664-3406
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Exhibition on view: May 5 - July 1, 2017
Opening Reception, Friday, May 5, 5-8pm
Kathleen Waterloo creates encaustic paintings (encaustic: an ancient technique utilizing pigment mixed with molten beeswax) which are loosely geometric color-based works inspired by racing track maps and 2-D plans. Responding intuitively to her passions for and intellectual interest in the design of man-made human environments, Waterloo creates color formed space that blurs the line between 2 dimensional and 3 dimensional perception.