Kathleen Waterloo: New Encaustic Paintings

Friday, May 5 - Jun 30, 2017

Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Addington Gallery
    District
    River North
    Address
    704 N. Wells
    Chicago, IL 60654
    Telephone
    312-664-3406
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Exhibition on view: May 5 - July 1, 2017 

    Opening Reception, Friday, May 5, 5-8pm

    Kathleen Waterloo creates encaustic paintings (encaustic: an ancient technique utilizing pigment mixed with molten beeswax) which are loosely geometric color-based works inspired by racing track maps and 2-D plans. Responding intuitively to her passions for and intellectual interest in the design of man-made human environments, Waterloo creates color formed space that blurs the line between 2 dimensional and 3 dimensional perception. 

