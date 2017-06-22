Khayalethu Witbooi: A Long Walk from Freedom

Saturday, Aug 5 - Nov 30, 2017

Part of Gallery Weekend in Mineral Point.

Khaya Witbooi presents collage-style paintings, created from a combination of stenciling and spray paint on canvas; strongly influenced by graffiti and pop art, as well as hip-hop culture. Interested in social critique, he focuses on post-colonial political tensions as well as on the paradoxes of consumerism and globalization, always conveying humor. Witbooi explores the dialectics between material and immaterial labor, cognitive and manual skills, fordist and post-fordist productive systems and knowledge and ignorance, reflecting on how those relations keep consolidating global asymmetries in the social and racial hierarchies in contemporary society.