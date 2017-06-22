Close
Khayalethu Witbooi: A Long Walk from Freedom

Saturday, Aug 5 - Nov 30, 2017

Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    boyoyoboy! african art collective
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    22 High St.
    Mineral Point, WI 53565
    Telephone
    312-561-7191
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Part of Gallery Weekend in Mineral Point.

    Khaya Witbooi presents collage-style paintings, created from a combination of stenciling and spray paint on canvas; strongly influenced by graffiti and pop art, as well as hip-hop culture. Interested in social critique, he focuses on post-colonial political tensions as well as on the paradoxes of consumerism and globalization, always conveying humor. Witbooi explores the dialectics between material and immaterial labor, cognitive and manual skills, fordist and post-fordist productive systems and knowledge and ignorance, reflecting on how those relations keep consolidating global asymmetries in the social and racial hierarchies in contemporary society.

