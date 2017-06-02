Friday, May 5 - Jul 1, 2017

Featuring Ian van Coller

Exhibition on view: May 5-July 1, 2017

Artist's Reception & Page-through: Friday, May 5, 5-7:30pm

Kilimanjaro: The Last Glacier merges art and science; Van Coller has accompanied climate change researchers on expeditions to study tropical glaciers. Designated by their latitude, tropical glaciers are particularly vulnerable, and scientists predict most will be extinct within the next decade. Centerpiece of this exhibition is an oversize artist's book which opens to 37 x 50 in. (artist will perform a page-through at the reception) and recalls ledgers or atlases, thus conjuring themes of archiving, mapping, and exploration. Icescapes and portraits of porters fill the book's pages and related images will also be displayed as traditional prints on the gallery walls.

Top image: Ivan van Coller, James (detail)