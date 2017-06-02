Close
Kilimanjaro: The Last Glacier

James

Friday, May 5 - Jul 1, 2017

    Schneider | jdc
    River North
    770 N LaSalle, Ste. 401
    Chicago, IL 60654
    312-988-4033
    Download to calendar

    Featuring Ian van Coller

    Exhibition on view: May 5-July 1, 2017

    Artist's Reception & Page-through: Friday, May 5, 5-7:30pm

    Kilimanjaro: The Last Glacier merges art and science; Van Coller has accompanied climate change researchers on expeditions to study tropical glaciers. Designated by their latitude, tropical glaciers are particularly vulnerable, and scientists predict most will be extinct within the next decade. Centerpiece of this exhibition is an oversize artist's book which opens to 37 x 50 in. (artist will perform a page-through at the reception) and recalls ledgers or atlases, thus conjuring themes of archiving, mapping, and exploration. Icescapes and portraits of porters fill the book's pages and related images will also be displayed as traditional prints on the gallery walls. 

    Top image: Ivan van Coller, James (detail)

