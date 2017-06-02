Close
Search

Komorebi: Jane Guthridge

K3

Thursday, Apr 6 - Jun 17, 2017

Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Chicago Art Source Gallery
    District
    North Side
    Address
    1871 N. Clybourn
    Chicago, IL 60614
    Telephone
    773-248-3100
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Komorebi- the Japanese word for light through trees - will feature new works by Denver based artist Jane Guthridge, who works in encaustic painting and metal sculpture.

    The opening reception, April 6th from 5-7pm, is open to the public and the artist will be in attendance. 

    Previous Event
    Next Event