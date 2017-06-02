Komorebi: Jane Guthridge

Thursday, Apr 6 - Jun 17, 2017
-
- Chicago Art Source Gallery
- North Side
- 1871 N. Clybourn
Chicago, IL 60614
- 773-248-3100
Komorebi- the Japanese word for light through trees - will feature new works by Denver based artist Jane Guthridge, who works in encaustic painting and metal sculpture.
The opening reception, April 6th from 5-7pm, is open to the public and the artist will be in attendance.