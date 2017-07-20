Close
Krueck+Sexton: Reflections - From There to Here

Saturday, Sep 9 - Oct 28, 2017

5:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    Volume Gallery
    West Side
    1709 W. Chicago
    Chicago (60622)
    312-666-7954
    Reflections, focuses on works – specifically, chairs - from Krueck+Sexton's 1980s commissions, which propelled their career. Larger projects, ranging in scale, followed--from restoring Crown Hall to larger buildings like Spertus Institute for Jewish Studies in Chicago, as well as numerous project around the U.S. and Europe.

