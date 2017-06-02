La Passion del Artista

Monday, Sep 25 - Oct 26, 2017
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Location
- Christopher Art Gallery at Prairie State College
- District
- Suburbs / Midwest
- Address
- 202 S. Halsted St.
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
- Telephone
- 708-709-7738
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Reception: TBA
Artist Talk: Visiting artist will make a presentation, date TBA
This is an exhibition of works by three renowned Hispanic artists, to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Paintings by Paul Sierra and Oscar Martinez, as well as prints by Carlos Barberena, will be featured. All of these works reflect a strongly passionate response to the world around us, through color, image and subject matter.