La Passion del Artista

Monday, Sep 25 - Oct 26, 2017

Reception: TBA

Artist Talk: Visiting artist will make a presentation, date TBA

This is an exhibition of works by three renowned Hispanic artists, to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Paintings by Paul Sierra and Oscar Martinez, as well as prints by Carlos Barberena, will be featured. All of these works reflect a strongly passionate response to the world around us, through color, image and subject matter.