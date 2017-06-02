Close
La Passion del Artista

Monday, Sep 25 - Oct 26, 2017

Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Christopher Art Gallery at Prairie State College
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    202 S. Halsted St.
    Chicago Heights, IL 60411
    Telephone
    708-709-7738
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Reception: TBA

    Artist Talk: Visiting artist will make a presentation, date TBA

    This is an exhibition of works by three renowned Hispanic artists, to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Paintings by Paul Sierra and Oscar Martinez, as well as prints by Carlos Barberena, will be featured. All of these works reflect a strongly passionate response to the world around us, through color, image and subject matter.

