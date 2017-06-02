Friday, Jun 16 - 18, 2017

Lakefront Festival of Art (LFOA), the weekend-long festival held on the grounds of the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM), will celebrate its fifty-fifth year when it kicks off Friday, June 16, 2017. LFOA features the works of more than 175 national artists along with food, entertainment and activities for all ages, while serving as a primary fundraiser for the Museum to acquire and exhibit new artwork.

“LFOA is continually named one of the top art festivals in the country, and it’s a not-to-be-missed festival each year among attendees who visit from throughout Southeastern Wisconsin and Chicagoland,” said Jenny Kobe, Festival Event Manager. “Exposure to such diversity of art forms and artists, an unbeatable setting on the Milwaukee Art Museum campus, and activities for all ages makes LFOA a premiere festival and summer destination.”

Both inside the museum and outdoors under LFOA’s signature white tents, festgoers can visit one-on-one with jury-selected artists selling their jewelry, paintings, ceramics, metalwork, photography, apparel and more. Among the 175+ artists selling their work will be the four participants in LFOA’s “Under the Wings” mentoring program. After shadowing LFOA artists at the 2016 festival and attending education programming throughout the year, the young men and women enjoy the hands-on experience of selling their own artwork to fest-goers.

LFOA features these special activities:

MAM After Dark, presented by Northwestern Mutual (Friday 5 p.m. to close) —Kick off your weekend at the Museum’s signature event for young professionals. Enjoy festivities inside the Museum and outside on the festival grounds.

—Kick off your weekend at the Museum’s signature event for young professionals. Enjoy festivities inside the Museum and outside on the festival grounds. Rock climbing wall — Get a new view of the festival grounds while testing your athletic skills.

— Get a new view of the festival grounds while testing your athletic skills. Wine and Canvas, Saturday —Back by popular demand, attendees are invited to create their own piece of art to take home. Participation fee includes painting supplies, canvas, and a beverage.

—Back by popular demand, attendees are invited to create their own piece of art to take home. Participation fee includes painting supplies, canvas, and a beverage. Life-size photo frame—Snap a pic of your entourage at LFOA’s signature photo opportunity.

HOURS

Friday, June 16 — 10am to 10pm

Saturday, June 17— 10am to 7pm

Sunday, June 18— 10am to 5pm

ADMISSION

Advance tickets $10

Adults $17; seniors/students $15

Museum Members $10

Free for kids age 12 and under, veterans, active military, and Wisconsin K–12 teachers (with ID)

Three-day pass $25

Show your U.S. Open pass and receive the Museum Member rate of $10

For more information visit lfoa.mam.org