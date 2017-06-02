Close
Friday, Jun 2 - 30, 2017

5:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    Zolla / Lieberman Gallery
    River North
    325 W. Huron
    Chicago, IL 60654
    312-944-1990
    Like Your Work, a group exhibition curated by Erin Washington

     

    Like Your Work features artists who embody an absurdist dedication to form and craft, either through labor-intensive craft, an anxious patience, or mindful attention to materials and their manipulations."-Erin Washington 

