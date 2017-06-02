Friday, Jun 2 - 30, 2017
- Time
- 5:00pm - 8:00pm
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- Zolla / Lieberman Gallery
- District
- River North
- Address
- 325 W. Huron
Chicago, IL 60654
- Telephone
- 312-944-1990
- Reminder
Like Your Work, a group exhibition curated by Erin Washington
“Like Your Work features artists who embody an absurdist dedication to form and craft, either through labor-intensive craft, an anxious patience, or mindful attention to materials and their manipulations."-Erin Washington