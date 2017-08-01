Close
Lisa Ridgers: New Paintings

Louck

Wednesday, Jul 26 - Aug 31, 2017

    Anne Loucks Gallery
    Suburbs / Midwest
    309 Park Avenue
    Glencoe, IL 60022
    847-835-8500
    Exhibition on view: July 26-August 31, 2017

    Please stop in to see our new exhibition of work by Lisa Ridgers. The show includes 15 of her most recent landscape paintings, as well as a new series of color saturated abstract works. Now on view through August 31st ~  Please come see us! 

    Lisa Ridgers, Spring, acrylic on canvas, 50x38 in.

