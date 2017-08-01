Lisa Ridgers: New Paintings

Wednesday, Jul 26 - Aug 31, 2017

Exhibition on view: July 26-August 31, 2017

Please stop in to see our new exhibition of work by Lisa Ridgers. The show includes 15 of her most recent landscape paintings, as well as a new series of color saturated abstract works. Now on view through August 31st ~ Please come see us!

Lisa Ridgers, Spring, acrylic on canvas, 50x38 in.