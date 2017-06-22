Looking Life Right Straight in the Face: The Art of Purvis Young

Saturday, Sep 23 - Dec 10, 2017

This exhibition of paintings and drawings by the self-trained artist Purvis Young (1943-2010), will feature works that were a recent gift to the Block Museum with key loans that represent the themes which absorbed him throughout his career. For much of his life Young lived and worked in the Overtown section of Miami. His paintings, rendered in ink or paint on found materials ranging from scrap lumber, manila folders, and wallpaper books, center on a small, repeating group of images that included horses, trucks, trains, lines of people, and close-up images of the faces, sometimes behind bars.



