Friday, Sep 15 - Nov 14, 2017

Opening reception: Friday, September 15, 5-7pm

Anne Loucks Gallery, 309 Park Avenue in Glencoe, is pleased to announce the opening of Madeline Denaro and Scott Ingram: Out on a Limb. The show will open Friday, September 15th and continue through November 15, 2017. The public is invited to an opening reception Friday, September 15th from 5:00 to 7:00 pm.

Madeline Denaro’s abstract mixed media paintings combine layers of transparent color with loose, organic lines, and intuitive drips and gestures. Her compositions are abstract in nature, but balanced by an underlying visual order that gradually emerges beneath her fresh, layered surfaces. Through her intuitive and sensitive process of layering, brushwork and mark making, Denaro constantly adjusts, revisits, and renews, always permitting a view of where she has been before.

Scott Ingram’s nail polish series reflects his interest in the Minimalist tradition of line, drawing and mark making. With the aid of gravity’s downward pull and a certain element of chance, Ingram’s smooth, color saturated lines unwittingly define the white space of his canvas, paper or panel surfaces. For Ingram, the lines that make up his drawings reflect his ideas of human life in that each starts and ends in the same place, but the path each takes in between creates a unique composition.

The twenty-five drawings and paintings included in the show can be seen at www.loucksgallery.com. For additional images or interviews with the artists, please contact Anne Loucks at 847 835-8500 or at email address: anne@loucksgallery.com.

Anne Loucks Gallery specializes in contemporary American paintings, sculpture, photography, and works on paper. Gallery hours are from 11:30 am - 5:00 pm Tuesday – Saturday, and by appointment.