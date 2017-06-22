Friday, Jun 23 - Aug 5, 2017
- Time
- 5:00pm - 8:00pm
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- Gallery 400
- District
- West Side
- Address
- 400 S. Peoria
Chicago, IL 60607
- Telephone
- 312-996-6114
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
The reclamation of self-care by marginalized people is imperative in the sustained resistance to structural oppression. Inherent to the history of self-care are complex dynamics of race, gender, and class. This exhibition situates self-care and collective healing as a fundamental component of resistance, asking: What are our current systems of care? Which bodies are deemed worthy within these systems?