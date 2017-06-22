Close
Make Room

Friday, Jun 23 - Aug 5, 2017

Time
5:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Gallery 400
    District
    West Side
    Address
    400 S. Peoria
    Chicago, IL 60607
    Telephone
    312-996-6114
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    The reclamation of self-care by marginalized people is imperative in the sustained resistance to structural oppression. Inherent to the history of self-care are complex dynamics of race, gender, and class. This exhibition situates self-care and collective healing as a fundamental component of resistance, asking: What are our current systems of care? Which bodies are deemed worthy within these systems?

