Marcos Raya and Lynne Warren Gallery Talk

Saturday, Jun 24, 2017
- Time
- 2:00pm - 3:00pm
- Categories
-
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Location
- Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art (UIMA)
- District
- West Side
- Address
- 2320 W. Chicago
Chicago, IL 60622
- Telephone
- 773-227-5522
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Marcos Raya: Night Train exhibition on view June 2-July 30
Opening Reception: Friday June 2, 6-9pm
Chicago artist Marcos Raya has a long, established career and a varied practice, with topics that range from futurism and surrealism, to social, sexual and political commentary. In this solo exhibition, the scope of Raya’s work is narrowed to highlight some of the most poignant and resonate subjects that he explores. Raya regularly includes his own image and autobiography into his work, including some of the darker experiences from his life and the world around him. The artist approaches issues like alcoholism, illness, war, poverty and racism with understanding, criticality and astonishing insight, also imbuing these grim topics with a unique combination of wit, absurdity and strangeness.