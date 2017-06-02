Marcos Raya and Lynne Warren Gallery Talk

Saturday, Jun 24, 2017

Marcos Raya: Night Train exhibition on view June 2-July 30

Opening Reception: Friday June 2, 6-9pm

Chicago artist Marcos Raya has a long, established career and a varied practice, with topics that range from futurism and surrealism, to social, sexual and political commentary. In this solo exhibition, the scope of Raya’s work is narrowed to highlight some of the most poignant and resonate subjects that he explores. Raya regularly includes his own image and autobiography into his work, including some of the darker experiences from his life and the world around him. The artist approaches issues like alcoholism, illness, war, poverty and racism with understanding, criticality and astonishing insight, also imbuing these grim topics with a unique combination of wit, absurdity and strangeness.