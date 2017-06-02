Close
Search

Marcos Raya and Lynne Warren Gallery Talk

Saturday, Jun 24, 2017

Time
2:00pm - 3:00pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    • Location
    Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art (UIMA)
    District
    West Side
    Address
    2320 W. Chicago
    Chicago, IL 60622
    Telephone
    773-227-5522
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Marcos Raya: Night Train exhibition on view June 2-July 30

    Opening Reception: Friday June 2, 6-9pm

    Chicago artist Marcos Raya has a long, established career and a varied practice, with topics that range from futurism and surrealism, to social, sexual and political commentary. In this solo exhibition, the scope of Raya’s work is narrowed to highlight some of the most poignant and resonate subjects that he explores. Raya regularly includes his own image and autobiography into his work, including some of the darker experiences from his life and the world around him. The artist approaches issues like alcoholism, illness, war, poverty and racism with understanding, criticality and astonishing insight, also imbuing these grim topics with a unique combination of wit, absurdity and strangeness.

    Previous Event
    Next Event