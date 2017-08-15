Margie Criner: Satellite

Saturday, Aug 26, 2017
- Time
- 6:30pm - 9:30pm
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- A+C Architects
- District
- Suburbs / Midwest
- Address
- 4840 Main St.
Skokie, IL
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
The gallery at A+C Architects presents Satellite, an exhibition of architecturally informed painting and sculpture by Chicago artist Margie Criner. Abstract wood sculptures house miniature narratives that explore the everyday, from traffic to dreaming. Criner’s geometric paintings combine hard-edge color with perspective to build objects that float within the canvas.
For more information visit www.mcriner.com