Matthew Woodward: Take Care of Yourself

Saturday, Apr 22 - Jun 17, 2017

Take Care of Yourself: Matthew Woodward

Exhibition on view: April 22 - June 17, 2017

Opening reception: Saturday, April 22, 2017, 4-8pm

Artist talk: Saturday, April 29, 2017, 3-5pm (moderated by Maura Pellettieri)



In his new works, Matthew Woodward continues his exploration of drawing and its boundaries, pushing his work further into ideas central to architecture and the built-environment at large: transparency, differentiation and repeatability, the artificial and the monumental; each called to attention through a material dexterity that is as illuminating in Woodward’s work as it is compromised.



By tapping into a catalogue of architectural emblems and sources that evokes colonialism, Nationalism and a long tradition of historical amnesia —which seems, especially of late, to have rounded back on itself to revive a hollow endorsement of empire— Woodward pursues issues of identity latent in our built-environment, like a dream lost in our bodies.



And it is here that Woodward’s work approaches a paradox: we are free to reject or reprogram our cultural iconography, and we may rehab the forces that have shaped our national discourse. But they are, nonetheless, the only means we have to constructing a national identity. And while tearing out those forces necessitates tearing out something from ourselves, they are not so far out of reach that we cannot. And indeed, we shall, all the way out and down to the cultural bedrock that provides an innate intelligibility to our very selfhood.

Image: Matthew Woodward, Thirty-Fourth Street (detail), 2016, mixed media on paper, 50" x 90"