MCA Talk: Chance the Rapper

Friday, November 17, 6pm

Chicago-based recording artist, producer, and philanthropist Chance the Rapper comes to the MCA for an evening of conversation with Pitchfork's Adrienne Samuels Gibbs to discuss topics ranging from his interest in the art world to philanthropy. Chance The Rapper's Acid Rap gained the artist critical acclaim in 2013, followed by Coloring Book, which earned three Grammy awards, including one for Best Rap Album, in 2016.

Adrienne Samuels Gibbs is an award-winning journalist who has worked for the Boston Globe and the Miami Herald before returning to her native Chicago to work for Ebony and the Chicago Sun-Times. Her bylines now appear in Essence, Forbes, Vice, Marie Claire, Chicago, Good, Billy Penn and Pitchfork.

Tickets: $20