Meet the Artist: Eric Carbrey

Wednesday, Oct 11, 2017
- Time
- 3:00pm - 6:00pm
- Categories
-
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- Komechak Art Gallery
- District
- Suburbs / Midwest
- Address
- 5700 College Rd.
Kindlon Hall, fifth floor
Lisle, IL, 60532
- Telephone
- 630-829-6320
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Recent works by Chicago painter and graphic artist, Eric Carbrey using abstractions and fonts to create imaginative and modern art.
Meet the Artist: Wednesday, October 11, 3-6pm
Komchak Art Gallery - Kindlon Hall - Fifth Floor