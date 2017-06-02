Close
Meet the Collector: Dr. Joseph and Katherine Giordano

Wednesday, Sep 13, 2017

Time
3:00pm - 6:00pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    • Location
    Komechak Art Gallery
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    5700 College Rd.
    Kindlon Hall, fifth floor
    Lisle, IL, 60532
    Telephone
    630-829-6320
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Exhibition on view: August 21-September 23, 2017

    Meet the Collector: September 13th, 3-6pm

    Photographs of legendary jazz figures of the 20th century from the collection of Dr. Joseph and Katherine Giordano.

    Komechak Art Gallery  - Kindlon Hall  - Fifth Floor

