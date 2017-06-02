Wednesday, Sep 13, 2017
- Time
- 3:00pm - 6:00pm
- Categories
-
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Location
- Komechak Art Gallery
- District
- Suburbs / Midwest
- Address
- 5700 College Rd.
Kindlon Hall, fifth floor
Lisle, IL, 60532
- Telephone
- 630-829-6320
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Exhibition on view: August 21-September 23, 2017
Meet the Collector: September 13th, 3-6pm
Photographs of legendary jazz figures of the 20th century from the collection of Dr. Joseph and Katherine Giordano.
Komechak Art Gallery - Kindlon Hall - Fifth Floor