Metaphors: Ioan Chisu and Rodica Chisu Retrospective

Monday, May 15 - Aug 18, 2017

The Mary-Frances and Bill Veeck Gallery presents an exhibition of work by Ioan Chisu and Rodica Chisu with an opening reception on Sunday, June 4 from 5-7pm.

The breadth of the artists' work was produced in Romania from the 1960s through the 1980s, after which the artists immigrated to Chicago. Their joint exhibition is a retrospective, covering over 50 years of artwork.

Exhibition open weekdays 9am-4:30pm