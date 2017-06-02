Close
Metaphors: Ioan Chisu and Rodica Chisu Retrospective

Sunday, Jun 4, 2017

5:00pm - 7:00pm
  • Opening Receptions
    The Mary-Frances and Bill Veeck Gallery
    South Side
    5416 South Cornell Avenue, 4th Floor
    Chicago Illinois 60615
    The Mary-Frances and Bill Veeck Gallery presents an exhibition of work by Ioan Chisu and Rodica Chisu with an opening reception on Sunday, June 4 from 5-7pm.

    The breadth of the artists' work was produced in Romania from the 1960s through the 1980s, after which the artists immigrated to Chicago. Their joint exhibition is a retrospective, covering over 50 years of artwork.

