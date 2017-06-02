Michael C Andrews: TUFT

Saturday, Jun 3 - Jul 8, 2017

Michael C. Andrews tapestries, sculptures, and animations taunt the categorizations of textile, cinema, and object. His hybrid approach to making is fueled by the desires and anxieties of a schizophrenic and body conscious culture. Exhibitions include MCA Chicago, Dan Devening Projects and Exhibitions in Chicago, IL, The Chicago Cultural Center, and PENELOPE in New York City. Michael C. Andrews is a full time faculty in the Fiber and Material Studies department at School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) as well as the Summer Academic Advisor at Ox-Bow School of the Arts and Artists Residency.

Exhibition on view: June 3-July 8, 2017

Opening reception: Saturday, June 3, 5-8pm