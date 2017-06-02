Friday, Jul 7 - 9, 2017

Please note that this event takes place on Lake Street at Michigan Ave

Popping up for a three-day weekend, top-ranked art and design show Millennium Art Festival brings the art of happiness to the heart of downtown Chicago. Renowned as one of the “Top 50 Art and Design Shows” by Sunshine Artist Magazine, Millennium Art Festival showcases the talents of more than 110 juried artists who participate in this city-centric festival.