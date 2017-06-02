Close
Search

Millennium Art Festival

Friday, Jul 7 - 9, 2017

Categories
  • Art Expos & City Events
    • Location
    Amdur Productions
    Address
    2115 Green Bay Road
    Highland Park, IL 60035
    Telephone
    847-926-4300
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Please note that this event takes place on Lake Street at Michigan Ave

    Popping up for a three-day weekend, top-ranked art and design show Millennium Art Festival brings the art of happiness to the heart of downtown Chicago. Renowned as one of the “Top 50 Art and Design Shows” by Sunshine Artist Magazine, Millennium Art Festival showcases the talents of more than 110 juried artists who participate in this city-centric festival.

    Previous Event
    Next Event