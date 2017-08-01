Saturday, Aug 26, 2017
- Time
- 10:00am - 4:00pm
- Categories
- Children / Youth / Families
- Location
- Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)
- District
- Michigan Avenue
- Address
- Columbia College Chicago
600 S. Michigan
Chicago, IL 60605
- Telephone
- 312-663-5554
- Reminder
Join us for our first ever MoCP Family Day, with programming for all ages: from tots to teens to in-betweens. Enjoy a photo scavenger hunt, take a tour of the exhibition designed specifically for children, and explore other interactive activities. Family Day is free, but please RSVP here.