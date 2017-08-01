Close
MoCP Family Day

Saturday, Aug 26, 2017

Time
10:00am - 4:00pm
Categories
  • Children / Youth / Families
    • Location
    Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    Columbia College Chicago
    600 S. Michigan
    Chicago, IL 60605
    Telephone
    312-663-5554
    Reminder
    Join us for our first ever MoCP Family Day, with programming for all ages: from tots to teens to in-betweens. Enjoy a photo scavenger hunt, take a tour of the exhibition designed specifically for children, and explore other interactive activities. Family Day is free, but please RSVP here.

