Close
Search

Moving Energy: A Self-Care and Healing Workshop

Saturday, Jul 15, 2017

Time
1:00pm - 3:00pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    • Location
    Gallery 400
    District
    West Side
    Address
    400 S. Peoria
    Chicago, IL 60607
    Telephone
    312-996-6114
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Artist and energy healer Rhonda Wheatley will lead a conversation about self-care practices for moving through tough emotions, raising one's vibrations, and shifting perspectives for balanced, healthier lives. The workshop is part of Make Room, an exhibition that urges marginalized people to advocate for self-care in the sustained resistance to structural oppression. As an interdisciplinary artist, Wheatley’s work focuses on healing and transformation; this workshop will include a guided meditation and writing exercises.

    Previous Event
    Next Event