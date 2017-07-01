Moving Energy: A Self-Care and Healing Workshop

Saturday, Jul 15, 2017

Artist and energy healer Rhonda Wheatley will lead a conversation about self-care practices for moving through tough emotions, raising one's vibrations, and shifting perspectives for balanced, healthier lives. The workshop is part of Make Room, an exhibition that urges marginalized people to advocate for self-care in the sustained resistance to structural oppression. As an interdisciplinary artist, Wheatley’s work focuses on healing and transformation; this workshop will include a guided meditation and writing exercises.