Moving Point: Connor Francis, Douglas Stapleton and Gene Skala

Friday, Aug 4 - Sep 3, 2017

Exhibition on view: August 4-September 3, 2017

Opening reception: Friday, August 4, 6-9pm

Moving Point is an exhibit that explores an artists’ place within their own work over a course of time where location, either in a physical or conceptual sense, is implied.

Connor Francis

Connor Francis is drawn to abstraction which at times includes elements of objects and/or figures. Freely working with color, value, shape and line, Connor builds his paintings layer by layer. His paintings evolve as each layer informs the next layer. He employs an additive and subtractive method of painting. Paint is applied with palette knives, trowels, brushes, fingers, and rags. Then it is often scratched and scraped, and applied again. Connor works intuitively, letting each painting develop organically.

Douglas Stapleton

In my collages, I re-configure found images into ambiguous narratives that often refer to the source, but mess around with the original message. Visually I respond to the operatic sparkle and complexity—the grandly narrated spectacle—that is the history of western art. I want to continue that high key drama in my work. My background in anthropology and art history informs how I construct these collages. I’m tethered to the possible of the story within the fragment. I play loosely with symbols and metaphors from art history, language, and religion to create new images that are strongly representational, with an attention to precise cutting and visual consistency, and a nod toward absurd, implied narrative.

Gene Skala

My paintings are primarily landscapes that use symbols not to achieve the effect of surrealism, but rather, as references to a dream state and the dreamer’s own conscious awareness of their place within it. I am also interested in construction, particularly how the geometric forms of interiors have a civilizing effect.