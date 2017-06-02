Close
New Works: Nancie King Mertz

Friday, Jun 2, 2017

5:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Galas & Special Events
    Art De Triumph & Artful Framer Studios
    North Side
    2938 N. Clark
    Chicago, IL 60657
    773-832-4038
    Art De Triumph & Artful Framer Studios invites you to show of the new work of 2017 at the gallery. Along with wine, appetizers from Gundis Kurdish Kitchen will be plentiful, as well sweet bites from NothingBundtCakes. Tickets are only $25 p/p for the evening from 5-8, and you'll have $25 to spend towards originals, prints, framing, cards and gifts!

