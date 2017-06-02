New Year/Nowruzaneh: Chicago/Tehran

Saturday, Apr 1 - Jun 10, 2017

Opening Reception: Saturday, April 1, 5-8pm

In Iran, the Persian New Year is called Nowruz; now meaning new, and ruz meaning day. Nowruz is about the renewal of nature, and for 3000 years, it has been celebrated at the exact moment of the vernal equinox. Iranians decorate using the seven symbols of life and vitality called Haftsin. These symbols crop up in many of the exhibited prints: Apple, Sumac, Vinegar, Garlic, Dried Oleaster, Samanu (sweet pudding made from wheat germ), and Sabzeh (wheat sprouts). We will have a Haftsin set up at the opening reception on April 1st.

The exhibit features over 120 mini prints by CPC, Italian and Iranian printmakers. Multiples of these works are currently traveling and being exhibited together at the Chav Printmaking Studio in Tehran, as well as in Mashhad and Kerman in Iran, at IL Fogilo - 74b Gallery in Milan, Italy and at the Sagene Kunstsmie in Oslo, Norway.

This touring exhibition is a collaboration between Chav Printmaking Studio (Iran), Milano Printmakers Associazione Culturale (Milan) and Chicago Printmakers Collaborative.

In light of recent political events in the U.S., the CPC thought it fitting to showcase the work of these wonderful Iranian and Italian printmakers and enlighten Chicagoans to their vibrant culture and customs. Art has no barriers nor borders and broadens our idea of what is possible. The great print works of the past 300 years have easily outlived and transcended whoever happened to be king, dictator, or president.