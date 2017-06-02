North Shore Festival of Art at Old Orchard

Saturday, Jul 8 - 9, 2017

Please note that this event takes place at Westfield Old Orchard. 4999 Old Orchard Center, Skokie

The 29th Annual North Shore Festival of Art will showcase the work of more than 100 juried artists from across the country in a variety of mediums, specializing in painting, photography, ceramics, glass, jewelry, sculpture, furniture, and more. In addition to the incredible artwork available for purchase, attendees will be able to interact with artists through demonstrations and booth chats.