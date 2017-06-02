Close
North Shore Festival of Art at Old Orchard

Saturday, Jul 8 - 9, 2017

Categories
  • Art Expos & City Events
    • Location
    Amdur Productions
    Address
    2115 Green Bay Road
    Highland Park, IL 60035
    Telephone
    847-926-4300
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Please note that this event takes place at Westfield Old Orchard. 4999 Old Orchard Center, Skokie

    The 29th Annual North Shore Festival of Art will showcase the work of more than 100 juried artists from across the country in a variety of mediums, specializing in painting, photography, ceramics, glass, jewelry, sculpture, furniture, and more. In addition to the incredible artwork available for purchase, attendees will be able to interact with artists through demonstrations and booth chats.

