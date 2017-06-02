Objectifying the Photograph

Tuesday, Aug 29 - Oct 14, 2017

Exhibition on view: August 29-October 14, 2017

Public reception: Thursday, Septebmer 21, 5-7pm

A group exhibition of contemporary artists broadening our definition of photography with artists: Pamela Banos, Alex Chitty, Joshua Citarella, Jeanne Dunning, Scott Reeder, Letha Wilson, Hyounsang Yoo. Co-curated by NIU School of Art and Design Assistant Professors Jessica Labatte, Photography and Mike Rea, Sculpture

Image: Joshua Citarella, Hands with Multiplied Coltan, Installation View, 2015, c-print (68 x 52 in.). Courtesy the artist.