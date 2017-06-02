Close
Objectifying the Photograph

Niu

Tuesday, Aug 29 - Oct 14, 2017

    Northern Illinois University (NIU) Art Museum
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    Northern Illinois University
    Altgeld Hall, 1st Fl., West End
    DeKalb, IL 60115
    Telephone
    815-753-1936
    Reminder
    Exhibition on view: August 29-October 14, 2017

    Public reception: Thursday, Septebmer 21, 5-7pm

    A group exhibition of contemporary artists broadening our definition of photography with artists: Pamela Banos, Alex Chitty, Joshua Citarella, Jeanne Dunning, Scott Reeder, Letha Wilson, Hyounsang Yoo. Co-curated by NIU School of Art and Design Assistant Professors Jessica Labatte, Photography and Mike Rea, Sculpture

    Image: Joshua Citarella, Hands with Multiplied Coltan, Installation View, 2015, c-print (68 x 52 in.). Courtesy the artist.

